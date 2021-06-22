'Eternals' Actor Harish Patel Slams New Generation Of Bollywood Filmmakers As 'badtameez'

Actor Harish Patel has been creating headlines ever since his appearance in the Marvel film Eternals' teaser which released on May 24, 2021. The 67-year-old actor will appear in the movie as Karan who is Kumail Nanjiani's character Kingo's assistant. The senior actor has worked in iconic films like Mr. India and Maine Pyar Kiya and has continued to triumph overseas as well. In a recent interview regarding his Marvel project, he opened up about working with legendary Bollywood filmmakers and slammed the current generation of filmmakers for their unethical and disrespectful behaviour.

Harish Patel slams new generation of Bollywood filmmakers

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Harish Patel said he was very surprised when people recognized him in Eternals' trailer, which showed him for two seconds. He cited the reason that since 2004 he has been not able to work in India. He said it was not because he was not getting roles but because he had to go abroad every couple of months for work. Reminiscing his memories from his early career, he said he began his career with legends like Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, and Girish Karnad.

He said if it was talking about how he started in films or commercial films it was Shashi Kapoor who walked up to him at Prithvi theatre in Mumbai, with folded hands and asked him if he would work in his film. He said in the Hindi film industry when he had the opportunity to work with such great people, learn from them, and hang out with them then how could he take the useless, ill-mannered generation of today. He said not everyone was like this but how could he work with them if the director or producer did not have time to talk with him. He said he does not care for such people and he believed in destiny and what was meant to happen will happen.

A look at Harish Patel's movies

Harish Patel, who started acting at the age of 8-9, made his film debut in Shyam Benegal's directional Mandi in 1983. After this, he appeared in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Panaah, Aankhen, Andaz Apna Apna, and many more. In 1997, he worked in a British film called My Boy The Fanatic which starred Bollywood actor Late Om Puri and Rachell Griffith in the leads. In the past decade, he was seen in tv series like The Boy In The Dress, Mapp and Lucia, Billionaire Boy, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and many more.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK/ STILL FROM ETERNAL'S TRAILER