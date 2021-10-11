'Eternals' Actor Kumail Nanjiani Not Comfortable Talking About Body Transformation?

Eternals is all set to hit the screens on November 5 and Kumail Nanjiani, one of the stars from the film recently opened up about what makes him uncomfortable. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor mentioned that there are a few body transformation pictures from a 2019 photoshoot, which he is not comfortable speaking about. The reason for the same is that the actor does not wish to associate with toxic masculinity and believes that the images from the photoshoot evoke the message of the same.

In a recent interview with GQ, Kumail Nanjiani mentioned that he does not like having discussions about his body, as it makes him uncomfortable. He mentioned that it was after a photo shoot in 2019 that he realised he was uncomfortable talking about his body. He mentioned that the pictures 'evoke the message of toxic masculinity', which he does not want to be associated with.

The actor spoke about the 'male ideal' and mentioned that it is all about 'dominating, defeating, and crushing'. It then went on to say that men are often taught to be useful by 'using physical strength' or by using their brains in 'an aggressive, competitive way, not in an empathetic way'. He then went on to say that men address him in an aggressive manner, since his body transformation. He mentioned that he sees 'the little child inside them', who is pretending to be 'a big, strong man'. He mentioned it was laughable and devastating and it is causing several problems in the world. He also said that he wished he could tell them to learn to cry, so they could be happier.

Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals is currently gearing up for its release on November 5. The film will see a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Harish Patel and many more on the big screen. The movie is helmed by Academy Award-winning Chloé Zhao and will coincide with Diwali. Marvel India recently shared a promo video on Instagram and mentioned that the film would release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

