Eternals: Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Look As Thena Was A Bit Much For Her Children To Take

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently attended the premiere of Marvel's forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Eternals in Los Angeles with her five children. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 20-years-old, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13-years-old, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15-years-old and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16-years-old reached the event with their actor mother.

During her candid conversation with ET, Jolie revealed that her Eternals look was a bit much for her children to take. Scroll down to read more.

Angelina Jolie reveals her children's reaction to her Eternals outfit

While speaking to ET at the premiere of Eternals, Angelina Jolie was asked about her children's reaction to her outfit. In response, the actor said that she doesn't know because they 'still haven't seen the movie'. She added as they see their 'mother walking in a full spandex gold outfit with gold hair', they would wonder what does she do for a living and what exactly she is.

In 2019, during her conversation with People magazine, Jolie opened up about her children's reaction to her role in Eternals. She said what really moved her is that they 'want to see her strong'. Thus, 'it is less to see her in a film but they are just happy she will be strong and having fun'. She added that she is going to have to 'work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.'

For the special event, Jolie donned a strapless brown gown with matching shoes, gold chin cuff, and kept her hair loose. She went for minimal makeup and added golden bracelets to enhance her look. On the other hand, Maddox went for a black suit, Zahara opted for a shimmery silver dress, and Knox wore a black and green suit. Shiloah was dressed in a beige dress, while Vivienne wore a cream dress.

In the upcoming flick, Eternals, Jolie will be seen as Thena, a superbeing with immense strength, durability, speed, reflexes, and agility. Along with Jolie, the film also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek. Helmed by the Oscar-winning director, Choe Zhao, the film marks the 25th film in the MCU.

Eternals will be introducing ten superheroes to the audience. The plot of the film focuses on a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the planet since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, which are long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The film is backed by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

Image: Twitter/@theeternals