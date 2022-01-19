'Eternals' Breaks Record For Biggest MCU Film Upon Debut On Disney+ After Theatrical Run

Eternals had been one of the much-awaited films that hit the theatres last year. However, the muti-superhero film did not manage to receive a unanimous verdict from the viewers. The movie earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics upon its release in November 2021. However, the film performed decently at the box office. The superhero film reportedly earned $400 million at the ticket windows.

Now, the film also had an impressive run when it released on an Over-The-Top platform recently. The film has gone on to establish a record when it hit Disney+, becoming the best premiere for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Eternals creates records upon release on Disney + in January

Eternals, as per a report on The Direct and Samba TV, was viewed by 2 million viewers in the United States of America alone. The film had released on the streaming platform on January 12. The movie has managed to reach the milestone in less than a week.

The surprising bit or analysts was that the film had not been the best-perfoming Marvel film at the box office, yet the action film has done much better than the the other premieres on digital premieres, and that too in just in five days. Films like Black Widow, Shang: Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had performed much better than Eternals at the box office. However, it seems a substantial number of people seemed to have waited for the digital premiere in order to watch the film.

Eternals

Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, among others in the cast. The plot of the movie revolves around the re-emergence of a group of Eternals to battle the Deviants to protect the Earth.

The film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who had penned the script along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. For Indian users, the film is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. It had also released on January 12. It can be watched in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages, apart from English.