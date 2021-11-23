'Eternals' Fame Harish Patel Gets Candid About Returning To Big Screen After 14 Years

The Marvel venture Eternals introducing the supernatural bodies of celestials and deviants did not only debut a bunch of new superheroes in the MCU but also a host of actors namely Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Harry Styles among others. Another special debut was of the veteran Indian actor Harish Patel who charmed his way through the heart of the audience with his significant role as Karun.

After the release of the movie, his popularity gained traction as even Marvel released an Eternals poster dedicated to the actor. After receiving much love and appreciation from the netizens for his big-screen outing after nearly 14 years, the even actor opened up about his newly gained fame.

Harish Patel gets candid about fame after 14 years

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 68-year-old actor opened up about gaining popularity after had seemingly forgotten about him. Staying away from the spotlight for 14 years came at the price of people being oblivious to Patel's work status and even if he was dead or alive, confirmed the veteran actor. He stated that people suddenly became curious about him after watching him in the Eternals trailer.

He added that people could have done a simple Google search before 'jumping to conclusions'. Patel also talked about people assuming that he does not work anymore because of his absence from the Indian entertainment industry. He added that suddenly after 14 years people showed interest in him and questioned why he did not announce his involvement in the movie. Talking about the same, the actor admitted thinking why he should be 'serving all the information on a platter' as the people 'should have done some hard work'.

More on Harish Patel in Eternals

Harish Patel is known for his role as Ibu Hatela in the 1998 film. Patel played the role of a valet of one of the Eternals Kingo played by Kumail Nanjiani. In an interview with Collider, the veteran actor recalled the time he joined the MCU family as he said, ''I was called in for a table read immediately after my audition, and all these stars were there, except Angelina. They were all there. It felt like I was a part of the family from day one."

