'Eternals' Features Track Composed And Produced By BTS' Jimin; Chloé Zhao Reveals Why

Set to release on November 5 in theatres across the country, Marvel's upcoming action-adventure flick Eternals has been commended for its diverse cast and team. From Bollywood references in the film to a cast featured from various parts of the world, the movie now has two links to the South Korean entertainment industry. One is actor Don Lee who will be seen playing the role of Gilgamesh.

Another being, the global band BTS member Jimin has been credited for composing and producing a track featured in the film. Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world and known for taking over several international music charts and awards, the member added another achievement under the band's name by having his track featured in the upcoming Marvel venture.

Jimin's track 'Friends' featured in Eternals

The song featured in the movie is titled Friends crooned by BTS members Jimin and V for their 2020 album Map of Soul: 7. He was credited for the same in the Eternals credit as the producer and composer of the song. Following Jimin's mention in the credit, BTS ARMY poured in congratulations of the young singer. They were quick to trend 'Proud of you Jimin' on Twitter.

Chloé Zhao reveals why she chose Jimin's track

In an interview with ETtoday, the director of the forthcoming film Chloé Zhao revealed the reason she chose the track for her movie. She gushed about Park Jimin by saying, ''I really like Jimin. He’s too cute'' and added that Friends was her favourite BTS song. She also believed that the song resonates with the message of the movie and described it as a 'beautiful song'. She further added, ''There is a variety of songs in Eternals, but they are all songs that I like, such as those by Pink Floyd and BTS.''

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film also features Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Marvel's Eternals is all set to release in theatres on November 5 in the US and in India.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/Eternals/AP