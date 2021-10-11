'Eternals' Hindi Trailer Out; Release Date Of Superhero Venture In India Announced

Movies are returning to theatres again amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While films across the globe are witnessing a surge in collections almost like the pre-pandemic era, the scenes are not the same in India. While movies like Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There be Carnage and No Time to Die has performed well at the global box office, Bollywood movies have pinned their hopes on the resumption of movie theatres in Maharashtra.

Not just Bollywood films, many Hollywood films too are hitting India theatres soon, one of them being Eternals, Marvel's latest release. The movie will also release in Hindi and exhibitors will hope the superhero venture will play an important role in bringing back audiences to the theatres again. The trailer too was unveiled to make Hindi audiences familiar with the world of Eternals.

Eternals Hindi trailer out

Eternals Hindi trailer is the same as the English version, but with Hindi dialogues like 'Thanos ne brahmand ki aadhi aabadi mita di (Thanos has erased half of the population of the universe)' and 'Deviants ke alava hame kisi bhi insaan sargharsh me dakhal dene se mana kiya tha (We've been asked not to interefene in any human struggle except against the Deviants), 'Hame baaki Eternals ko dhundna hoga (we will have to search the remaining Eternals)'.

However, the makers have chosen not to use just Hindi words, as they have used many English words in the translation like 'energy', 'emergence' and even of the characters like Eternals and Deviants more.

The Marvel movies are known for its action sequences and that remains unchanged in the Hindi.

Eternals traces the quest to form the Eternals to protect the world from Deviants.

Chloe Zhao is the director of the movie. Eternals stars Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, among others.

Eternals releases in India on November 5. Apart from Hindi, it will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.The release date is the same as in United States of America.