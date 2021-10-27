Eternals' New Promo Clip Featuring Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo Mocks Spider-Man And Thor

MCU's is all set for the release of its new superhero movie Eternals and recently dropped a new promo that features the member of Avengers, Spider-Man and Thor. The new promo of Eternals features Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo mocking Spider-Man and Thor played by Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth, respectively. The Chloe Zhao helmed movie will introduce 10 new superheroes in the universe and features a star-studded cast.

New Eternals promo features Spider-Man and Thor

In the latest promo spot for Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo drops the name of Avengers members Thor and Spider-Man with a hint of mockery in his voice. Kingo then continues to say that the Eternals have Thena (Angelina Jolie), who is known to be the best fighter among them. Later, Richard Madden's Ikaris is heard saying the famous dialogue "Eternals Assemble," to which Kingo replies with "great line."

Eternals: An immortal alien race

The film chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Zhao's superhero movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, 2021, coinciding with Diwali.

In a recent interview with Fandango, director Chloe Zhao said that Eternals would have a huge effect on the future of MCU, the Grammy-winning director said, "I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials. I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with its own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU."

She also went on to explain why the Eternals did not meddle during Thano's snap and said, "We like to call them Earth's original superheroes. So, they were instructed to stand on the sideline once the Deviants were gone to allow humans to develop and progress in the way that we were meant to…and that ultimately led us to someone like Tony [Stark]. So, they've always existed in the shadows…you just never know where they might show up again."

(Image: Instagram/@eternals/@thor.hemsworth/spider._.man.tomholland)