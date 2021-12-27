'Eternals' Star Kit Harington Reveals Why He Gets 'grumpy And Selfish' On His Birthday

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington recently revealed why he does not like to celebrate his birthday which falls right after Christmas. While speaking to W Magazine, via Just Jared, the 35-years-old actor, whose birthday comes on December 26 has talked about why he remains 'grumpy and selfish' on his birthdays. Read on to know why.

Kit Harington reveals why he doesn't celebrate his birthdays

Kit Harington opened up on the reason why his birthdays never go as he wants them to. The actor completely blames his date of birth for the same. While sharing the reason, the Eternals star tod the magazine that 'it is always the same' and on the day, his whole family 'just descends on his birthday and he gets no attention.' He referred to his birth date which falls right after Christmas, which is considered to be a huge festival for many families.

He also hilariously noted that he gets 'no attention' on his special day because of the date and that 'they get worse each year, he finds' referring to getting gifts on Christmas.

Kit Harington in Eternals

Kit Harington was most recently seen in Chloé Zhao's Eternals. He rose to fame with the HBO series, Games of Thrones. In a recent interview with E! News, the actor was quizzed about if he will ever let his son watch Games of Thrones, especially the graphic side of the eight season-long show. To which, the actor gave a hilarious reply. Harington has a son with Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on the same show. The duo began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2018.

Ygritte was Jon Snow's key love interest on the show and the duo recently welcomed their son into the world. In conversation with E! News Harington was asked if he would even allow his son to watch the HBO drama series when he grows up. He was asked about letting his son watch his on-screen intimate scenes in particular. Kit Harington gave a hilarious reply to the question and hilariously said that his son should be 'thankful' for those scenes. The actor then mentioned that he would tell his son that he 'wouldn't be here' if it was not for those scenes. Harington and Rose Leslie met on the scenes of Game of Thrones and have been together ever since.

Image: AP