'Eternals' Stars Skip Elle's Women In Hollywood Event Due To A Possible COVID-19 Exposure

After attending the Eternals world premiere event, the female stars of the film, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Lauren Ridloff did not attend Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, October 19. The star cast refrained from joining the star-studded event due to possible exposure to COVID-19. Director Chloe Zhao also opted for a virtual meet over an in-person event.

As per a report by Variety, a Disney spokesperson revealed the entire cast and crew of the production were made aware of possible exposure to Covid on Tuesday morning. Even though the entire cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios film was tested negative, they chose to take an abundance of precautions and made virtual appearances at the event. Elle's editor in chief, Nina Garcia, also made an announcement during the event. She revealed the Eternals stars were exposed to the virus, and to keep everyone else safe, the superheroes were in super isolation. However, it is still unclear how the cast was exposed to the virus as they all were in attendance during the film's premiere.

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Lauren Ridloff were all honoured with an Elle cover to celebrate their superhero roles in Eternals. It also celebrated the four stars contribution to film and television. Gemma Chan attended the event via video chat and accepted her honour from Jon M Chu. In her acceptance speech, Gemma Chan said she was proud to be honoured alongside Jolie, Hayek and Ridloff. She further added she admires them for everything they stand for in life. Demi Moore read Hayek's acceptance speech, while Eva Longoria did the same with Angelina.

Details about Eternals world premiere

The Eternals world premiere took place on October 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The star-studded event saw all of the actors playing superheroes in the film, in attendance. They made a snazzy entry on the red carpet. With a huge crowd cheering for the stars, they revealed the response was overwhelming, and could not wait for the audience to watch the film. The film is scheduled for its premiere on November 5, 2021. It is Marvel Studios' one of the most awaited films ever since it was announced in 2019.

Image: AP & Shutterstock