Eternals Teaser Out; Netizens Make An Interesting Game Of Thrones Connection

Ever since the movie Eternals was announced, fans of MCU have been anticipating the movie. The movie has been successful in piquing the curiosity of the audience since its inception. Be it the stellar star cast or the critically acclaimed team of filmmakers, the movie has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. On May 24, 2021, the Eternals teaser was released and was met with a positive response by the audience.

Eternals teaser

Marvel Studios on Monday released the first full teaser trailer of the much-anticipated Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. The trailer introduces the Eternals, an alien species living on Earth since the days of the Early Man. While the storyline of the movie still seems to be guarded by the famously private studio, audiences were given a peek into a marriage that appears to be from an Indian wedding, Nanjiani dancing to a Bollywood number and the ancient team of superheroes debating who would lead the Avengers after Iron Man and Captain America. The movie will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals cast

There was a lot of hype and curiosity around the casting of the much-anticipated movie. The Eternals cast includes actors like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Gemma Chan will be seen portraying the role of Sersi, an empathetic Eternal with an affinity for humankind who can manipulate matter. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described Sersi as the lead of the movie. The movie is slated to release in November 2021.

Netizens react to Eternals teaser

Soon after the release of the Eternals teaser, fans left their reactions on Twitter and other social media sites. Most of the users were excited to see actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the movie and welcome them to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Angelina Jolie in Marvel's #Eternals is Marvelous.



I have spoken. pic.twitter.com/AeZ1Wwxael — Amirreza Sadeghi (@Amirreza_Payne) May 24, 2021

¡Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek! Welcome to the mcu 🛐🛐🛐 #Eternals pic.twitter.com/5nq9cpbuA1 — Melu livin' la vida loki ᱬ۞४⎈✪ (@wandaftpeter) May 24, 2021

Many users were also excited to see Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and Kit Harington on screen again. The duo played the role of half-brothers on the hit show.

It took over 10 years for this ‘Game of Thrones’ prophecy to come true.



Richard Madden will see Kit Harington as the “Black Knight” in #Eternals 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1815qgHwwK — A Bite Of (@ABiteOfPod) May 24, 2021

Here are some more reactions by users.

We’ve met our players and the stage is set, but surely you have questions. I think I can help. It’s time for another thread! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/KpAOjkAX6G — aaron ‎◊ (@vandawision) May 24, 2021

“When I walked onto the set and saw a huge group of brown people who were going to be in a Marvel movie, I felt such gratitude towards Chloé for creating the situation. The scene was full of joy.” - Kumail Nanjiani during an interview last year. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/r4aJtnUzmW — christian (@KyloCool630) May 24, 2021

The fact the #Eternals have literally just been chilling in their cabin watching as the Avengers fought Loki, Ultron and Thanos 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/GIWjkkOD5l — Lewis John Yule 🎬🎞🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) May 24, 2021

