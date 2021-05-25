Eternals Trailer Has A Bollywood Dance And Ikaris & Sersi's Indian Wedding, Netizens React

Eternals is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer of the upcoming film was released yesterday and it has captured the attention of desi fans for several reasons like a Bollywood dance sequence by Kumail Nanjiani and Ikaris & Sersi's Indian wedding scene. Netizens took to social media soon after the trailer was released and shared posts about the desi elements from the Marvel film's trailer.

Netizens react to desi elements in Eternals trailer

Marvel Studios released the first full teaser trailer of the much-anticipated Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. The trailer introduces the Eternals, an alien species living on Earth since the days of the Early Man. The recently released trailer showed a glimpse of Ikaris & Sersi's Indian wedding and also, actor Kumail Nanjiani's Bollywood dance sequence. The makers of the superhero movie managed to squeeze in true desi elements in the video, which has got the attention of Indian fans, and here is how they reacted to it on Twitter.

SERSI AND IKARIS HAVING AN INDIAN WEDDING??? I THINK YES! #ETERNALS pic.twitter.com/Dd28ESSWJA — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 (@EternalsIndia) May 24, 2021

#Eternals



Indian scene in Marvel Studio's | Eternal | Official Teaser. 🙂🙂🙂🙂🎉 pic.twitter.com/naW60N5BRi — Future boy (@Kartike84840162) May 24, 2021

More about the Eternals trailer

The trailer, which released on May 24, 2021, gives the audience a glimpse of how the Eternals have been living on Earth, being lead by Ajak, portrayed by Salma Hayek. Ajak, in the trailer, can be seen talking about how the Eternals have lived on Earth for years but have never intervened in human activities until now. The upcoming Marvel film will have the Eternals fighting off their counterparts, the Deviants, in order to save humanity. The movie will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Cast of Eternals

The star cast of the highly anticipated movie includes Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021. It will be a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Image - Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.