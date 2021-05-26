'Eternals' Trailer Has Two 'Captain America' References; Here Are The Things You Missed

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the story yet continues. After the Avengers, The Eternals are all set to take over the world. The Eternals is the 25th film in the MCU. Helmed by Chloe Zhao, the events of the film take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Now, as the trailer of The Eternals is out, Marvel fans have found two references of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the video. Here’s everything that you need to know about the subtle Captain America reference.

Captain America reference in Eternals trailer

The first one occurs when Angelina Jolie aka Thena can be seen fiercely swinging her sword at 57 seconds in the trailer. For a brief second, fans can see someone behind her holding a steel round shield. The shield has a star emblazoned on it just like Captain America’s shield. The second reference comes in at 1 minute 30 seconds in the video.

Lia McHugh aka Sprite features singing Karaoke at a bar. Just behind him in one corner, there’s another reference to the late Captain America. Hanging on the wall is an image of Captain America’s shield, the one that was used by Chris Evans in his debut Marvel film, Captain America: The First Avenger. Take a look at the still below:

In the end, Sprite makes a direct reference to both the lead superheroes of Avengers, Captain Rogers and Iron Man. While having a meal together at the table, he asks his team, "Now Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is gonna lead the Avengers?" Immediately Ikaris replies, “I could lead them," and the rest of his friends burst into laughter. The film stars an ensemble cast including Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Harish Patel, and many more. The plot of the film follows the journey of Eternals, an immortal alien race. They are coming out of hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The film is scheduled to release in the month of November, this year.

(Image: Still from Eternals trailer)