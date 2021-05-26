'Eternals' Trailer: Here Is A Comparison Of Superheroes In Comics And The Upcoming Movie

The first official teaser of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals was recently released. The teaser shows the aftermath of the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame. This movie will mark a new phase in the cinematic world. The story revolves around the Marvel Comics heroes of the same name and explores a mysterious alien group known as the Celestials who have been hiding on Earth for seven hundred years but must join forces to save the Earth from the malevolent Deviants. It will feature an ensemble cast that will include many known faces. Let us have a look at the Eternals superheroes and how they are different in the movie and the original comics.

Eternals superheroes - comic book vs movie

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor will be seen playing the role of Ikaris. Although it is not clear what power he will hold in the movie but in the comics, his character had the powers of flight, energy projection, super strength, and limited teleportation. Along with this, he will lead the group. The original character was created by Jack Kirby in the year 1976.

Angelina Jolie as Thena

The Oscar-winning actor will be seen playing the role of Thena. The character is a warrior and the potential leader of the Eternals. Her power includes using cosmic energy to create any weapon of her choice. In the comics, she is known to have arguments with Ikaris time and again.

Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman

Another Game of Thrones actor will be seen playing a role in the movie. The actor is known for his portrayal of Jon Snow. Kit will play the role of Dane Whitman who is a human warrior wielding a mystical sword. The character is the third person to take the name of Black Knight, the first appeared in The Avengers #47 comic which was released in 1967. In the comic, it was seen that he has a relationship with Sersi.

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Crazy Rich Asian actor who also played a part in Captain Marvel will be acing the role of Sersi. The character is a powerful sorceress who can manipulate matter. She has a soft corner for humanity and would do anything for it. Sersi has been in love with Ikaris for a long time. In the comics, the character was offered a role in the Avengers by Captain America. Sersi and her characteristics resemble that of X-Men's Jean Grey.

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Salma will be seen playing the role of Ajak, a character who serves as a wise and calming force among the squad, having the ability to heal. Other than this, she also has the ability to communicate with Celestials. Ajak is also a spiritual leader who has helped the advancement of human civilization. In Jack Kirby's comics, the character Ajak is actually a male.

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

The Silicon Valley actor will be seen playing the role of Kingo. In the trailer, we saw him dancing and giving the vibe of a true Bollywood star. Apart from this, in the comics, the character has similar power to Ikaris. He has the ability to project cosmic energy from his hands.

The other cast members include Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig. The movie is set to release this November. Check out the Eternals trailer.

IMAGE: Still from Eternals trailer

