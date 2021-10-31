Eugene Levy Reveals Which 'Schitt's Creek' Episode Was Written Only To Mess With Him

Eugene Levy, known for his role as Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek opened up about his dynamic with his son, Dan Levy, who also happens to be the co-creator and his co-star on the show. He mentioned that one of the episodes of the show, which was written by his son, was only done to annoy him. Eugene Levy spoke about the second episode of Season 1, titled, The Drip.

Here's the episode Dan Levy wrote only to annoy his dad

According to reports by Slash Film, Eugene recalled how Dan penned down an entire episode only to annoy him, but of course in good humour. He spoke about the episode titled The Drip, which involves Johnny Rose having to deal with a leak in the ceiling. The episode sees the character being woken up from his sleep after droplets fall on his head and leave him soaked.

Eugene mentioned that he is a 'little picky' about his hair. He clarified that it was not vanity, but it takes him a lot of time to get his hair to look the way it does. Eugene Levy mentioned that he asked his son and co-star, if the only place in which the leak could be way over his head. He mentioned that he took a peek at his new look in a small mirror and told himself that he could deal with it. However, Dan Levy then suggested that his hair should be even wetter and 'got such a kick out of it', says his dad. However, Eugene mentioned that he had fun watching Dan watching him be miserable doing the scene.

More about Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian show that follows the life of the Rose family, who was once wealthy but lost it all overnight. They then live in a small town called Schitt's Creek and leave their luxurious life behind. The show is all about how they cope with their new way of the life, and the challenges and relationships they have along the way. The cast of the show recently reunited for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and stole the show with their looks.

(Image: Instagram/@schittscreek)