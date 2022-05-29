'Euphoria' Actor Dominic Fike Faces Flak After Controversial Comments About Amber Heard

Euphoria star Dominic Fike is facing the wrath of netizens after he talked about his "unpopular opinion" of Amber Heard, who's embroiled in a legal battle against former husband Johnny Depp. In a video making rounds on the internet, Dominic gave out controversial statements during his performance at the Northwestern University, stating he's having 'visions' of Amber beating him up. He added, "I think it's hot."

His comments have caused a chain of angry reactions on Twitter, with netizens saying Dominic should be repentant of romanticising domestic abuse. Others also claimed that he should be 'ashamed' after his remarks.

Dominic Fike faces flak after controversial comments about Amber Heard

Sharing his thoughts on the Aquaman actor, Fike said, "Yo, so I'm just gonna come straight out and say it...Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude." He added, "I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment, dude," and went on to talk about his visions of Heard.

dominic fike making fun of johnny depp and other male victims by saying he thinks amber heard is “hot” and he has “hot” visions of her abusing him.🤢#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/OBRylRsayD — jaime (@jameydesanra) May 25, 2022

Reacting to his statement, one user wrote, "what was the thought process behind this…?", while another mentioned, "Making light and romanticizing domestic violence is so weird." One netizen mentioned how they were rooting for the Euphoria actor until he made the comment. "Dominic fike I was rooting for you….. why would u think saying amber heard is hot and that you’d let her beat you is a good idea," they stated.

Dominic fike I was rooting for you….. why would u think saying amber heard is hot and that you’d let her beat you is a good idea — Rina🥀 (@throamie) May 23, 2022

Dominic Fike really thought he did something when he said he had visions of Amber Heard beating him up. When in a reality, he just made himself look like a twat and downright disrespectful by romanticising abuse, as if it’s something to brag about. Should be ashamed of himself! — Ellie Leinster (@FragileEllie) May 26, 2022

dominic fike been weird though like the stuff he said about the metoo movement combined with literal mockery and romanticisation of domestic abuse is just disgusting — han🦋 (@spideyshuris) May 26, 2022

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamtion trial

Meanwhile, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial has made headlines ever since it commenced about a month ago. Their respective attorneys gave their closing arguments on May 27. The $50 million defamation suit comes as Johnny sued Heard for a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. Without mentioning Depp anywhere in the article, Heard called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his legal team claimed her statements have caused both personal and professional hindrances for Johnny. They said that Amber concocted her story to garner "positive publicity" and "advance her career." Amber Heard, in return, has countersued Depp for $100 million in damages.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DOMINICFIKE/ AP)