'Euphoria': Labrinth Pens Note On 'spiritual Experience' Being Part Of Latest Episode

Singer and songwriter Labrinth recently made an appearance in the Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' in the latest episode and penned down a note about his experience.

Euphoria

Singer and songwriter Labrinth recently made an appearance in the Zendaya-starrer Euphoria in the latest episode. His musical appearance took the episode to the next level and he penned down a note about his experience on Twitter. He called it a 'spiritual experience' to be part of the cast of the episode and also shared a picture of himself and the leading actor, Zendaya.

Labrinth pens down note after appearance in Euphoria

The singer took to his social media handle on Monday after the latest episode of Euphoria and shared his experience. He mentioned he had never been part of the cast of an American show before and also thanked the makers of the hit series for welcoming him on set. In the caption, he wrote "Never been on American television as a cast member. This was a pretty spiritual experience with the cast and crew that attended - felt like I left my body when we were recording this. Thank you to the @euphoriaHBO Universe and creators for welcoming me on set". The scene he featured in was an emotional one, not only for Zendaya's Rue, but also for viewers.

Labrinth is also the musical genius behind the Euphoria track Still Don't Know My Name and has also created other numbers of the show exclusively. Several fans took to the comments of his post and hailed him for his work on the show. A fan mentioned they 'cried so hard' during his performance in the latest episode of the show and mentioned he has been a huge part of the show through his music. A netizen also mentioned that the musician does not get enough credit for 'creating the whole vibe and energy' for the Disney+Hotstar show. A Twitter user also called him the 'mastermind' behind the things viewers fell as they watch each episode. They wrote, "Your sweet voice is ETHEREAL.. Very Cool to see you in this episode since you’re the mastermind behind all the things we feel the whole hour long. Jesus Have Mercy, how do you do it? Those sounds that come from you are not even human."

Zendaya also shared a video of Labrinth singing and mentioned it was an honour to share the space with him. She wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful moment and collaboration, you're the coolest, and it's always an honour to share space with you."

