'Euphoria': Maude Apatow Hints At 'really Good Scene' With Zendaya's Rue In Season Finale

The all-new episode of Euphoria Season 2 made fans fall in love with the bond that Lexi, played by Maude Apatow, and Zendaya's Rue share. Apatow recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and opened up about what fans can expect in the upcoming season finale. She hinted that Lexi and Rue will have a 'really good scene' in the last episode of the season and fans cant wait to see their friendship blossom.

Maude Apatow had a chat with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season finale of the much-loved teen- drama, Euphoria, as the show's most recent episode released. She called Rue Lexi's 'best friend' as she went on to talk about how her character soon learnt to have boundaries and know what was her responsibility and what wasn't. However, she mentioned that the finale had 'really good' scenes featuring the duo and called it an 'important' one that would tie everything together. She also spoke about how Lexi's play in the latest episode of the show was a way for the duo to bond and have a much-needed conversation.

"Rue is obviously her (Lexi's) best friend. She made it her responsibility to save Rue because she didn't want Rue to leave her, and then through the seasons, and through working on the show, she realized how to have boundaries with her, and know what's her responsibility and what isn't," Apatow told Entertainment Weekly. "But in the finale, there's a really good scene with Lexi and Rue that I think is really important, and ties everything up in a really nice way. It's all leading to this, and the play helps open that conversation that Lexi has always wanted to have, but hasn't been able to," she added.

The actor also spoke about the budding relationship between Lexi and Fezco and mentioned that the audience had a 'positive reaction' to it. She revealed that she receives heaps of love online and also gets drawings from fans online of the duo. She mentioned that the duo's on-screen bond is 'pretty sweet', but she was not expecting so many people to like it.

