Euphoria Season Two Is Announced; Know All About The Cast And What To Expect

Euphoria tv show created a lot of news with its distinct and controversial portrayal of a high school girl and her world full of drugs, sex, and violence. However, it is amongst the most-loved series on the internet as it shook many ideals and created its own stand in the minds of its viewers. The storyline tackled many deep topics of addiction, sexuality, and abuse of all kinds. The season two starring Zendaya is all set to return soon. Here is all you need to know about Euphoria season two.

When will the Euphoria season two be launched?

After the confirmation about the second season by the makers, there is currently no official release date announced by the company. But, if the shows follow the same timeline-like before, there are chances of Euphoria season two to arrive during June in the US and August in the UK.

Have you seen the trailer?

HBO, on its official YouTube channel, revealed the upcoming show's trailer. Fans get to see the first glimpse of Euphoria season two on YouTube. It only broadcasts a little glance but is quite exciting to know that Zendaya will be back. Check it out below.

Who else will return for season two?

As there is not much information on the internet. However, going by trailer, we can assume that Zendaya is surely a part of it. There are no changes in the main characters and fans will get to see them in season two as well. The audience will see more of Fezko, as revealed by Levinson in an interview with an entertainment portal.

Will there be a new character?

Season two may have some new characters showing up, but nothing has been announced yet. However, one must not expect many characters as the story already has many twists to unfold. But, the audience can surely expect a lot of entertainment and fun doubling in the next season.

