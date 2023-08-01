Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Landed Fezco Role By Chance, Thought It Was A 'scam'

Angus Cloud, popular for his portrayal of Fezco in the hit HBO series Euphoria, died aged 25. The family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement and said “we hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone”. Cloud's role in Euphoria, in which he worked from 2019-2022, earned him critical acclaim and he managed to become a beloved character. However, his casting in the show was a stroke of luck.

The actor, who was then 23, impressed a casting scout with his nonchalance which prompted them to cast him in Euphoria. Much to people’s surprise, Euphoria was Cloud’s first-ever acting experience.

3 things you need to know

On August 1, news of August Cloud’s passing away surfaced. It is suspected that he died of a drug overdose.

The actor co-starred along with Zendaya and others in Euphoria.

The cause of his death is unknown. Cloud was known to be battling mental health issues.

Angus Cloud- How the non-actor made it in showbiz

It was a matter of fate the actor landed the role in one of the biggest HBO series Euphoria. Cloud was walking down the road one fine day when a TV representative persuaded him to come in for a reading.

“I was confused, and I didn’t want to give her my phone number, 'I thought it was a scam', he recalled in an interview. However, as fate would have it, the actor made it to the reading and then another before he was on his way to Los Angeles to feature in his maiden show.

(Angus Cloud had many scenes with Zendaya in Euphoria and the actor shined through the series | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Angus admitted feeling out of place, underprepared for the role, as he came from a place of no experience, unlike his co-stars. However, he was not required to prepare much as the director, Sam Levinson, had him behave just like his real self. Though Angus was new to Hollywood and surrounded by the industry’s most sought-after, the actor emerged as a star in his own right, with his performance receiving massive appreciation.

Fezco: Euphoria's soul

Angus Cloud never wanted to be in front of the camera. He was studying to build sets and stages for the actors. However, when the camera rolled, the actor in him brought Fezco to life. His character in Euphoria was a drug dealer.

(Despite being a Hollywood outsider, Angus Cloud fit right in with the Euphoria cast members | Image: Twitter)

He was a compassionate friend, caring elder brother and worried about Rue’s (Zendaya) sobriety. In a scene, When Rue comes knocking on Fezco's door asking for drugs, he says, “I'm not gonna help you kill yourself, Rue. I'm sorry, but, you can't be coming over here anymore. Just go home.” This resonated with the audience, and helped the audience connect with the character.