'Euphoria’s' Sydney Breaks Down On IG Live, Talks About Facing Criticism Over Her Looks

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney went live on her Instagram handle on Sunday to talk to her fans. However, amid her interaction, she broke down and talked about how she has been criticised for her appearance on social media. While Sydney did not save the live video on Instagram, snippets from her session surfaced on Twitter in which she was heard speaking her heart out. She said in the clip, "Apparently, I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly." She added that people say that some things shouldn't be read, but in the end, she's also a person. The actor further explained that "people should be nicer on social media," and said, "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people." She admitted that she would have never really done this, but she felt the need to express it for once.

WHO HURT MY BABY SYDNEY SWEENEY pic.twitter.com/mNp3AkSB15 — Natalie | Sambucky❤️ (@ckpattonsbitch) May 9, 2021

whoever started trending sydney sweeney for being “ugly” please choke pic.twitter.com/9jrMV6uoW7 — f☆ (@fernandaxcamila) May 9, 2021

The 23-year-old star's video went viral in no time and netizens came out in her support. A user tweeted, "Please don't care about the hate comments. have so many people in this world that love you so much. sending love to you, we love you," whereas another fan penned, "that Sydney Sweeney situation made me very uncomfortable randomly because I really sat down and realised what did she even do like." A bunch of netizens also slammed trolls who share negative comments about people's looks.

if you’re so bold to call sydney sweeney ugly then don’t be shy let’s see yOUR face? — trini2 (@HEYSANRIO) May 9, 2021

Posting this to remind the people who made #sydneysweeney cry that she is the most beautiful woman inside and out and y’all just jealous pic.twitter.com/plGiKHU53H — lauren (@laurenrosedawk) May 9, 2021

look at his beautiful woman. people are just incredibly insecure and feel the need to take it out of others. not to mention she is an amazing person and so unproblematic therapy exists for the sole reason that people exist that think she is ugly. #sydneysweeney pic.twitter.com/4bKTL8YmOu — Allison Morganstern (@amorganstern7) May 10, 2021

Sydney Sweeney's photos, other updates on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. Her last post was on April 30 when she expressed that she misses her family. She shared an array of pics with her family, while they vacationed together at a snowy location. In one of the pics, she was having a gala time with two little kids.

On the work front, Sydney became a household name after her role as Cassie Howard in the American television series, Euphoria, created and written by Sam Levinson, won many hearts. She will be seen in the upcoming film, Night Teeth. She also has a web show in the pipeline.

