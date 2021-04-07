Eva Longoria Loves Collecting Shoes, Says She Treats Them Like Her Babies

Eva Longoria is known for her shows like The Young and the Restless and Desperate Housewives. In a recent interview, she mentioned that she loves her shoe collection. She also pulled out her favourite pair of shoes and spoke about the same. Take a look at her obsession with her shoe collection.

Eva Longoria talks about her shoe collection

In an interview with People, Eva said that she can never throw her shoes away. After using them for a long time, she thanks them and keeps them in a different closet. Her husband José Bastón keeps asking her the reason for keeping her shoes. She is a shoe collector like an art collector. She pulled a favourite pair of shoes, the nude Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps. She has worn these shoes at several events over time.

She said that the shoes were popular when she rose to fame. She is in a relationship with her shoes where they grow together. She always wanted to have a collection of Louboutin pointy-toe pumps. She wanted a specific pair of those but they were always sold out in her size. She mentioned that she had a very small shoe size and she always wanted the patent leather pair of nudes. When she had finally tracked them down she never wanted to let it go. Talking about Eva Longoria's shoes, she said that she treated her like her babies. She never let anyone touch that specific pair of nude heels. She added that the shoes stood the test of time. They are still in trend and have always remained stylish according to her.

Talking about her favourite outfit, she said that she likes to wear onesies. Eva has always loved wearing jumpsuits. Being a director, she is behind the camera and tries to get a perfect scene shot. She makes sure she doesn't wear anything uncomfortable. According to Eva, the outfit is comfortable, one can wear a lot of accessories and looks extremely stylish. During the lockdown, she became very cosy. She worked out a lot and was often in her workout outfits. She wore her jeans once and did not want to ever wear them again. Take a look at Eva Longoria's photos in her workout clothes and onesies

