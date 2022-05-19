Eva Longoria Reveals She Made Her Cannes Film Festival Debut In 2005 In A $40 Gown

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is currently turning heads at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France. The actor has stunned in several designer ensembles and left fans in awe of both her glamour and confidence in the past two days of the event. While she turned heads in expensive outfits on the red carpet, the actor also recalled her Cannes debut in 2005 and revealed she wore a dress that cost her less than $40.

During a recent chat with People, Eva Longoria recalled her Cannes debut in 2005 and the golden gown in which she walked the red carpet. During the chat, the actor revealed the gown cost her only $40. She said, "I was like, I'll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right," and further quipped, "Nobody would've known it was a $40 dress." The actor also added how she had no idea what Cannes was back in 2005 as she got her breakthrough a year before with Desperate Housewives. She also revealed she bought the golden dress from a store on Melrose Avenue.

This week would have been the Cannes Film Festival in France. This is a photo from the first time I ever attended in 2005 and last year 2019. This summer would have been my 15th year attending!! Oh what memories! #YesWeCannes #LorealParis pic.twitter.com/EUYSInA6Dl — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) May 13, 2020

Cannes is one of the biggest film festivals in the entire world. While it is the celebration of cinema and storytelling, it is also one of the biggest red carpet events with various celebrities from across the world arrive in their glammed-up looks. They often flaunt their dresses and also reveal whose designs they are wearing. During her chat with the leading daily, Longoria recalled how she was left confused when the then-president of L'Oreal asked her "who" she was wearing.

The actor revealed she did not understand the question and said, "I was like, What do you mean? It's mine." She further added, "Everybody just loved the dress, and I was like, it's just from Melrose!" Looking 17 years back, Eva Longoria mentioned how that moment proved that it was all about confidence and style and not the price of the outfit. She said, "It's not the dress, it's the woman who wears the dress."

Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Eva Longoria is surely giving away major goals with her Cannes 2022 outfits. She recently sported a gorgeous ruffled black dress by Alberta Ferretti at the premiere of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick. Her sleeveless gown was filled with intricate beaded detailing.

Image: Instagram/@evalongoria