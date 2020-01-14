Eva Longoria States She Wants To Open Doors For Latino Artists, Celebrate Diversity

America is a country full of diversity, with people from all over the world working in several sectors. The Latino community is one such section that has contributed to the country's economy. Hollywood is one such place where there are several Latinos working as cast and crew in several films. Actors such as Eva Longoria, Penelope Cruz, Eva Mendes, etc. have carved a niche for themselves as artists, and are also among some of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Eva Longoria is one of the celebrities who voices her opinion about getting more opportunities for Latinos in the industry.

A number of Latino creators and executives called LA Collab recently came together and raised around a quarter of a million dollars to provide funds to a range of projects comprising the film and television industries with the intent to provide opportunities to several Latino filmmakers, writers, actors and crew members.

This project's intention is to address the underrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood by connecting workers with various employers in the industry. There are multiple eminent personalities of Hollywood too are stand in support of this project. Some of the personalities include Eva Longoria and filmmakers Jason Blum and J.J Abrams.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Buy A $20 Million Love Nest In Los Angeles Neighborhood

Addressing the concern, Longoria in a statement given to the media, she said that she wants to open the door for many more Latino creators and fuel the emergence of a better entertainment industry that elevates and celebrates the diversity and richness of her culture. She also walked the extra mile to support Latinos by forming her own production company to create content from the Latino community.

A recent study of USC found that although Latinos represent nearly 20% of the U.S. population and 25% of Hollywood’s box office revenue, only 3% of the 100 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2018 featured Latino leads or co-leads, which makes it pretty evident that Latinos are underrepresented in Hollywood. Recently, the current mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti took the initiative to increase the employment and representation of Latinos in Hollywood.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather's Ex Girlfriend Yaya Gets Detained By Los Angeles Police Department

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti on Latino's representation in Hollywood

Eric Garcetti is initiating a new jobs program for doubling the representation of Latinos in Hollywood, in front of as well as behind the camera, by the end of 2030. Garcetti’s office, a statement on Monday, said that this initiative will be backed partly by the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles named the Annenberg Foundation, WarnerMedia and Endeavor Content.

Also Read | Rapper Blueface Faces Backlash For Throwing Cash At Locals In Los Angeles

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Receives Compliments From Eva Longoria

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.