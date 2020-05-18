Eva Mendes Gets Colourful Makeovers From Her Daughters Amid Quarantine

Hollywood actor Eva Mendes shared what she has been doing during the quarantine. Eva Mendes is married to The Notebook actor Ryan Gosling and the couple have two daughters. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s daughters Esmeralda, 5 and 4-year-old Amada gave her a colourful makeover. She shared a picture of their masterpiece on her social media. Check out Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s daughters’ masterpiece.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s daughters give a makeover

Eva Mendes took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie of her makeover. She captioned the picture with a simple caption saying, ‘They’ve won’ and added a heart emoji at the end. This is not the first time that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s daughters’ have tried to give their mother a makeover.

A month back, Eva Mendes shared a similar picture of her face smeared in paint. She stated that she doesn’t have any control over her daughters’ anymore.

Eva Mendes on her social media wrote, ‘I’ve lost any control I once had. Anyway... I wanted to tell you guys about a non profit I found that seems really amazing. @dineoneone helps feed people....from families in need, to people on the front lines, seniors not being able to leave their home, and others in need at this time. If you happen to be able to donate, it’s tax deductible. If you can’t donate, please don’t worry. Feeling helpless over here so when I find something run by good people that are really trying to help, I like to pass it on. Amore, amore, amore.’ [sic]

Although she has a social media account, Eva Mendes has managed to keep her private life out of the limelight. She has often mentioned that she likes to keep things about her family private and makes a conscuious effort to not discuss her husband and her kids on social media. Eva Mendes when asked about why she chooses to keep her intimate life under wraps mentioned that it is what works best for the couple.

