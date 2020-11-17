Eva Mendes Gets Needle Treatment For Tighter Neck Skin; Fans Say 'Ouch!'

Hollywood actor Eva Mendes recently revealed a major beauty secret through her recent Instagram post. She posted a picture of herself from a Beverly Hills clinic where she was seen getting ‘mono-threads’ to tighten the skin around her neck. The 46-year-old artist was promoting a beauty clinic started by her doctor, Mariana Vergara. However, her fans were left stunned at the difficult skin-tightening procedure.

Eva Mendes needle treatment has fans shocked

Hollywood beauty Eva Mendes recently took to Instagram to share a few details about a recent beauty treatment that she underwent. In the picture posted, the actor is seen resting on a bed while having a few sharp needles pierced in her skin. The needles have been pinned into her skin in an equidistant pattern, ensuring maximum results.

Through the caption for the post, Eva Mendes has announced that her doctor Mariana Vergara has opened a beauty clinic of her own in Beverly Hills. The actor has mentioned that the place comes with a lot of benefits as people are treated with 'great office vibe' without any 'bad fluorescent lighting'. Eva has called this beauty clinic her happy place and has mentioned that people can relax and get tortured by the best treatments here, at the same time.

Eva Mendes has also mentioned through the post that she is planning to keep her fans updated about the results that have been attained through this beauty procedure. She also wrote that she is extremely excited about supporting her beauty technician as she opens a place of her own. Have a look at the picture from Eva Mendes’ Instagram where she is getting a beauty treatment for done for skin tightening.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have inquired about the new clinic and the treatments that it offers. Most people have lauded Eva Mendes for speaking about her beauty secret while also wondering how painful the whole thing looks. A bunch of fans seemed genuinely concerned as the picture indicated that the process is quite painful. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Image courtesy: Eva Mendes Instagram

