Eva Mendes Plans On Returning To Acting Post Decade-long Break; ‘Now, I Won’t Do Violence'

Eva Mendes, the notable American actor best known for her performances in movies such as Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror, Training Day, and more, recently opened up about her return to the acting industry after a decade-long hiatus from work.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling's partner and a mother of two talked about her potential roles revealing that she will not do violence in films.

Eva Mendes plans to return to acting after long hiatus

During an episode of The View, Eva Mendes talked about the potential roles she will be opting for after returning to the acting industry and revealed that she won't pursue violence and sexuality-based films. Adding to it, she also reflected on how she was up for anything before she had kids but now she wants to keep the list short.

She said, "I have such a shortlist of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project," she shared. "But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short."

When asked whether she is planning to return to the big screen with a special project, Eva Mandes assured that she will and added that it has to be nice and clean. "I hope so. It has to be nice and clean," she said.

While Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes rarely open up about their relationship, in an interview with QC, Ryan Gosling opened up about how he and Eva went through life in quarantine and how they managed parenting during that time period. The couple shares two children, Esmeralda and Amada. Gosling revealed how he and Eva keep Esmeralda and Amada entertained through acting. He began by speaking about how difficult it was to keep the duo entertained during quarantine. He mentioned that since both their children are still young, aged five and seven, it was extremely difficult for them to stay away from family and friends. He mentioned that although it wasn't a cakewalk to entertain the two little ones, he and Eva did 'more acting in quarantine' than they both had done in their 'whole careers'.

Image: AP