Eva Mendes Reminisces About 'magic' Of Meeting Husband Ryan Gosling, Posts A Throwback

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, recently celebrated 10 years of togetherness. The two met on the sets of 2012 film, The Place Beyond The Pines. Mendes has now taken to her Instagram handle to reminisce about their time together working on the film, also reflecting on the 'magic' they share.

'Magic is real'



Posting a scene from The Place Beyond The Pines, featuring Ryan and herself in the roles of Luke and Romina, Eva shared her musings on how she felt on set while working with him. The clip features Eva's Romina meeting up with Ryan's Luke at a carnival before they zoom off on a bike. The short scene, set in Eva's video against the 2019 remastered version of the song Cheree, ends with Romina planting a kiss on Luke's cheek before she walks away. Eva revealed in her warm caption accompanying the video, that she believes the magic did not start on set, but way before it. She nonetheless, acknowledges the very evident chemistry they share in the film and also expresses gratitude towards the director of the film, Derek Cianfrance.



Eva's caption reads, "Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance (sic)."

The Place Beyond The Pines



This is not the first time Eva has referred to The Place Beyond The Pines to reflect on her own real life romance with husband, Ryan Gosling. Just a while back, Eva had posted a series of stills from the film, featuring herself and Gosling, musing on how the film had completed 10 years. She expressed how this film felt like it happened "lifetimes ago".

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met in 2011 on the sets of their film, The Place Beyond The Pines. The pair collaborated professionally again in 2014 film Lost Rivers. The same year, they welcomed their first daughter Esmerelda. In 2016, they announced the birth of their second daughter, Amada.