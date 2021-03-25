Evan Peters To Play Serial Killer In Netflix's 'Monster' Series With Niecy Nash & Others

Netflix is developing a limited series on convicted American serial killer and sex offender, Jeffrey Dahmer. The streamer's longtime collaborators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are co-creating the show. Titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the series has now got its lead actors.

'Monster' cast get Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Penelope Anne Miller, and others

Deadline revealed that one of Ryan Murphy’s go-to-actor, Evan Peters (WandaVison), will be seen as the titular character in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Another actor from the Ryan Murphy TV universe that will feature in the series is, Niecy Nash, along with Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford. They join Richard Jenkins in the Monster cast.

Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins will portray Dahmer’s mother Joyce and father Lionel, respectively. Niecy Nash will be seen as Glenda Cleveland, touted to be the series’ female lead and a neighbour of Dahmer’s who called police multiple times and even tried calling the FBI to alert them of the Dahmer’s erratic behaviour, to no avail. Shaun J. Brown essays Tracy, Dahmer’s last intended victim who fought back and managed to escape, leading the police to the killer’s apartment, resulting in his arrest. Colin Ford is Chazz in the show.

According to Deadline, Monster chronicles the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers (Peters), largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go.

Jeffrey Dahmer, known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991, many of them were persons of colour and some were minors. Most of the killings also involved cannibalism, necrophilia, and the preservation of body parts. Dahmer was convicted of 16 murders and was beaten to death at the age of 36 by another inmate in 1994, two years into his sentence. Different from previous projects about the serial killer, Monster will have a psychological approach focusing on how the murders could happen over more than a decade.

The pilot episode will be directed by Carl Franklin (Mindhunter). Janet Mock (Pose) will be directing and writing several episodes. They will executively produce with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. David McMillan will also be a part of the writing team with Brennan and Mock, and he also serves as supervising producer for the 10-episode limited series that takes place in the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s and ends with Jeffrey Dahmer’s arrest in the early ‘90s. Rashad Robinson of Color of Change, a racial justice project, also serves as supervising producer. Alexis Martin and Eric Kovtun are also executively producing the show. Scott Robertson is co-producer.

