Evan Rachel Wood Addresses Defamation Lawsuit By Marilyn Manson, Says 'I'm Not Scared'

Just ahead of the release of actor Evan Rachel Wood's two-part documentary Rising Phoenix debuting on HBO this week, she spoke out against a recent lawsuit that American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson filed against her. According to Variety, the actor recently made her appearance on The View, where she expressed her views on the same.

While talking about the same, the actor revealed that she is not scared of the allegations. "I can't obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I'm not scared. I am sad because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don't want to come forward. This was expected," she said.

'Confident that I have the truth on my side': Evan Rachel Wood

Wood shared that she is confident about the truth and would want the reality to come out. "I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out. This is clearly timed before the documentary... I'm not doing this [film] to clear my name. I'm doing this to protect people. I'm doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don't want anybody getting near him. So people can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I'm steady as a rock."

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by Brian Warner, popular as Marilyn Manson, who cited defamation over Wood's sexual abuse allegations against him and called them a "malicious falsehood." Wood had reflected on her sexual abuse allegations against Manson and met survivors who also spoke out against the musician in Rising Phoenix. Among several instances, she said was one when she was "essentially raped on-camera" while filming the 2007 music video for Manson's Heart-Shaped Glasses, the video of which featured Wood having sex with Manson.

Manson was dropped by his record label. Several other women came forward with similar allegations. At least three of them filed lawsuits. And police began an investigation of Manson. Manson and Wood revealed they were a couple in 2007, and they were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up.

(Image: AP)