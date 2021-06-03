Evanna Lynch Talks About Harry Potter's Luna And Neville, Says 'it Was A Wartime Romance'

Harry Potter is one of the most iconic film series and each character in the movie is remembered for their performances as well as the well-written storyline. Recently, actor Evanna Lynch, who portrayed the role of Luna Lovegood, spoke about the onscreen romance that the audiences never got to see between Luna and Neville Longbottom. The actor revealed what she thought happened to the couple and whether they ended up together.

Evanna Lynch talks about Luna and Neville's romance on Harry Potter

In an interview with US Weekly, actor Evanna Lynch talked about her Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood's romance with Matthew Lewis' character Neville Longbottom. Though the couple does not end up together in the film series, they did have a fleeting romance in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The actor stated that she believes they did not end up together and she sees it more like a wartime romance.

Lynch added that it was all the moments that everyone's caught up in the trauma and the idea that they might die and fighting for an honorable cause. She further explained how the characters just thought that they might die and it would be beautiful if they were together but that didn't happen and they both survived, following which they probably realized that it wasn't quite right. Evanna also spoke about how she thought that Neville was probably a little too down to earth for Luna and wants to have a stable job at Hogwarts while Luna is a bit too kooky and out there for him and she wants to go out and travel the world. She concluded by saying that their lifestyles just wouldn't have mixed and it is how she sees it.

According to the author of the Harry Potter books JK Rowling, Neville Longbottom goes on to marry Hannah Abbott, played by Charlotte Skeoch, while Luna ties the knot with Newt Scamander’s grandson Rolf Scamander. Although Neville and Luna just remain friends, Lynch believes that her character does go on to follow in her father’s footsteps. Talking about any plans of a Harry Potter reunion, Lynch stated that she was invited to a Harry Potter group chat only last year and she didn't even know it existed before that. She added that the girls, including herself, Emma Watson, and Bonnie Wright are the most active, and the boys chime in here and there. When asked about meeting her fellow actors, she said that there was a plan to meet but then the pandemic happened and it went quiet.

Image - Evanna Lynch's Instagram Account

