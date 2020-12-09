Eve Jobs Makes Modelling Debut With Glossier, Fans Call Her 'bath Mermaid'

On December 3, 2020, Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve Jobs posted two pictures on her official Instagram handle to mark the beginning of her modelling career. She made her debut in modelling with Glossier, a skincare and beauty products company. She added a caption thanking Emily Weiss, the founder of Glossier, and tagged the official Instagram handles of both the founder and the company in her caption.

READ | Ira Khan Posts Stunning Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her Bathtub Pic 'whole Mood'

Eve Jobs' photos got acknowledged by impressed fans who posted numerous appreciative comments on the post. The photos she uploaded have almost 10 thousand likes and are being recognised by the customers of Glossier, who have previously used the products shown in Eve Jobs' photos. Here is Steve Jobs' daughter who is now a 22-year-old model.

Eve Jobs in Glossier's Ad Campaign

READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is ‘feeling Good In Glam’; Fans Think She "looks Like Madhuri'

Being the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs' net worth, as mentioned by Forbes, is already in billions, although no exact figures have been recorded. In the two pictures the model posted, she is seen using Glossier's products while taking a dip in her bathtub. In the first picture, Eve Jobs is applying a pinkish-red lip gloss and has charcoal under-eye masks on her cheeks.

In the second picture, she is holding a glass of wine and is looking straight into the camera. She is covered in bubbles in both the pictures. In the caption, she added that she has asked her fans and followers to "go check out the collection" of Glossier's new skincare products.

READ | Chadwick Boseman Receives 'Hero For The Ages' Award, Co-stars Pay Emotional Tribute

Reactions from fans

Mesmerized fans posted compliments on the pictures posted by Eve Jobs, saying she looked like a "bath mermaid". The comment section was full of heart and fire emoji reactions, and lots of praises for the new model. A fan commented saying that she looked "beyond stunning", while another admitted that they "couldn't be more jealous".

The first appearance of Eve Jobs as a model was a bit of a surprise for her Instagram followers, as they expressed how "unbelievable" it was, and also called her "amazing". It was a remarkable start for a new journey for the model, as fans extended their good wishes to her pictures.

READ | Jennifer Winget Posts 'sun-kissed' Pictures, Mesmerised Fans Say 'That Stare'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.