Evelyn Sakash, An Emmy-winning Set Designer, Found Dead Under Pile Of Debris At Her Home

Emmy-winning production and set designer Evelyn Sakash has been found dead in her house after being found missing since September. The set designer’s body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon under a pile of debris in the kitchen of her residence in Queens, New York. She was 66, a spokesperson of NYPD told New York Daily News.

Reportedly, a thorough investigation has begun and the medical examiners are working to determine the cause of Evelyn Sakash’s death. As of now, the authorities do not suspect any foul play and estimate the case as an accidental death. The body of Sakash was recovered when her sister, Ellen Brown, hired a cleaning company to clear the house, says Madeline O’Connell Hartling. Madeline had created a GoFundMe campaign for Sakash in order to raise funds to find her.

While talking to New York Daily News, Madeline shared the update of Sakash’s demise and referred to her as a ‘kind, loving and generous friend’. On the other hand, Ellen Brown told the portal that her sister's death has left her devastated. According to Brown, Evelyn had a full life and she was extraordinarily talented. Brown continued that Sakash had a brilliant mind and she doesn’t want her sister to be remembered the way she was found dead.

Speaking in the context of a few news reports, which described Sakash as ‘Queen's hoarder’, Brown said that she wasn’t a hoarder at all. Although she sometimes kept people at bay, Evelyn always would come forward to help her friends. According to Brown, each one of her friends wouldn’t refrain from the fact that Evelyn was the first person to step up if they needed help. “She was generous with people”, said Brown. The sister wants all the positives to be included in her final testament and not that her body was procured in a bad condition.

Talking about Sakash's professional front, the set designer won a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy back in the year 2003 for her outstanding work in Between the Lions. The production designer was nominated for another Emmy again in 2004. In a career span of more than 3 decades, the artist has worked as a set decorated for many shows and movies including, Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order, Criminal Intent, Made in America and more.

(Promo Image Source: Evelyn Sakash GoFundMe Page)