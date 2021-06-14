Even David Lynch Didn’t Know What Was Happening In 'Mulholland Drive', Says Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux played a key role in the movie Mulholland Drive, however, the actor himself had a long list of questions about the movie and his character, which David Lynch has still not answered. Find out what Theroux has to say, as you read further.

Even David Lynch didn’t know what was happening in Mulholland Drive?

David Lynch is widely known for keeping his actors unaware of the real meaning behind the scenes, in his movies. Theroux played Adam Kesher in the movie, a hotshot director from Hollywood, and recalls asking questions about the 2001 movie to Lynch, including some about a focal scene, while they were working on Inland Empire in 2006. However, he did not get answers to any of them.

Theroux says, “He’s a total outlier because he doesn’t answer your questions... The first couple days of ‘Mulholland Drive’, I was peppering him with a million questions like, ‘Well, why am I there? Who’s the cowboy? What’s going on? What reality are we in?”. He shared that on the first day of filming, David asked the whole set to be cleared so that he could talk to Theroux. He further added, “They were laying cable and hanging lights as you do. And he said, ‘Wait a minute, everyone’s got to get out of here. Me and Justin need to talk.’ We went in and into the house where we were shooting, I think the scene where I come home and find my wife with the pool guy, played by Billy Ray Cyrus”.

He further added, “I started asking him questions… When I finished a question, (he’d say), ‘You know, I don’t know, buddy. But let’s find out.’ He wasn’t being cute or cheeky or evasive; he genuinely didn’t know. He’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ It’s like you’re on an escalator into a cloud with him, you never know where the escalator lets off”. Justin shares that he had a similar experience with Davida at the time of Inland Empire, which was their second film together. Mulholland Drive is often considered as one of the best films, made by Lynch, and was at number 28, in the 2012 Sight & Sound critics' poll.

