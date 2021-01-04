Ever Anderson's Debut In 'Black Widow' Has Mother Milla Jovovich "overjoyed And Terrified"

Milla Jovovich is well-known for her performance in the Resident Evil film series. Her daughter, Ever Anderson is also set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow. Now Jovovich expressed her concerns for her kid’s career, along with praising her performance.

Milla Jovovich is overjoyed and terrified by Ever Anderson’s 'Black Widow' MCU debut

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Milla Jovovich shared her thoughts on Ever Anderson’s Black Widow performance which also marks her debut. She mentioned that on one hand, she is terrified because she knows how difficult the industry is. However, the actor stated that on the other hand, she is overjoyed because she feels like her child has found their passion and noted that Ever Anderson has been very focused on it since she was five years old.

13-year-old Ever Anderson is the daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson. The couple also shares a five-year-old son Dashiel and a 10-month-old daughter, Osian. With both the parents in the film industry, often working together, Ever was called “a set baby” by her mother. Jovovich asserted that her daughter grew up on sets with her dad and her, and it seems like that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

About Ever Anderson’s Black Widow role, mother Milla Jovovich was all praises. She revealed that they call her “Baby Widow” at home. She mentioned that the young artist was such a fan of the Marvel movies and is just such an “incredible” talent. Jovovich stated that Ever was just a “real natural” and it was “so wonderful” to watch her on set. She noted that her daughter’s performance literally had everybody crying during one of her scenes. She is amazing in the movie. Jovovich thinks that people are going to be “really, really impressed” when they see Black Widow this year.

Black Widow cast includes Scarlett Johansson play the titular role of Natasha Romanoff. It also has Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone making their MCU debut, with William Hurt reprising his role as Thaddeus Ross. Jeremy Renner will also appear as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, in theatres, being the first MCU Phase Four film.

