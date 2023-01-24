Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads Oscars Race With 11 Nominations

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, the Michelle Yeoh starrer multiverse action comedy is leading the Oscars 2023 race. The film has secured a total of 11 nominations, including best picture, director, original screeplay, editing, costume, score, song, supporting actor for Ke Hyu Quan, supporting actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu and lead actress for Michell Yeoh.

Both “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” are placed second, each scoring nine Oscar nominations. The two films also scored a nomination each for ‘Best Picture’.

Other films leading the Oscars race are: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Women Talking.’

RRR, which was expected to get Oscar nominations, ended up with a nomination in the ‘Original Song’ category for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Other Oscar 2023 nominations for Indian projects are for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ under the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category and ‘All That Breathes’ under the Best Documentary Film’ category.

More on ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

The critically acclaimed film features actress Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Tallie Medel.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ features Michelle Yeoh’s character Evelyn Quan, who runs a laundromat with her husband Waymond Wang.

While their life is falling into shambles as they’re being audited by the IRS and Evelyn’s husband is seeking a divorce, an interdimensional intervention from Alpha-Waymond takes Evelyn on an unprecedented quest to save the universe.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ already has a massive list of accolades, as it was nominated for ten British Academy Film Awards and fourteen Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, out of which it won five.

The film was also nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, out of which ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ won two.