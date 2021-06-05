Everything We Know About 'Black Widow', Scarlett Johansson's Last Film In The MCU

Black Widow is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Cate Shortland, it has been delayed multiple times and will become the first Marvel movie to release in a year. It will also be the first film in Marvel Phase Four. Know details about the project.

Black Widow cast and characters

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, probably for the last time in the MCU. The project will also star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Ray Wintson as Dreykov, and O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason. Yelena, Melina, and Alexei are former team members and friends like family to Natasha.

Dreykov is the head of the Red Room, where women are trained to become Black Widow, including Natasha, Yelena, and Melina. Rick is said to be an ally of Natasha from S.H.I.E.L.D. and is romantically interested in her. William Hurt will be seen as Thaddeus Ross with Jeremy Renner having a cameo as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. Taskmaster is expected to be the main villain, however, the actor's identity has been kept a secret. Olivier Richters is also part of the team, though his character is yet unknown.

Black Widow Posters

Black Widow Plot

The story takes place after the event of Captain America: Civil War and shows Natasha Romanoff on a run. She reconnects with her past life and family. The agent has to confront a dangerous conspiracy that has ties to her past. A force tries to stop her and the team. Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken bond left in her wake. It is assumed that Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova could take on the mantle from Scarlett Johansson. The screenplay is by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

Black Widow's trailer

Black Widow's special clip

Black Widow's release date

Black Widow was supposed to arrive on May 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It got a November premiere date but was moved again. Currently, Black Widow's release date is set as July 9, 2021. The movie will arrive on theatres and on Disney+ Hotstar premium access and an additional fee would be required from the subscribers.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW TRAILER

