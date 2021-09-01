Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Starring Emma Corrin

The online streaming giant, Netflix has recently announced it is in the process of adapting a popular and raunchy novel, Lady Chatterley's Lover by DH Lawrence. The novel apparently explores a noble woman's affair with a gamekeeper on her husband's estate. The Netflix web series will feature none other than Emma Corrin aka Princess Diana in The Crown. Read on to know everything about the upcoming steamy web show.

Know everything about 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' starring Emma Corrin

Lady Chatterley's Lover will immediately take its viewers back to A-Level English Literature. It will bring them back to reality with a bang. DH Lawrence's steamy novel, with its litany of f-words, c-words, and oh-so crude descriptions of sex had long caused controversy because of its once-taboo subject matter.

DH Lawrence's novel was first published in Florence in the year 1928. Almost four years later an expurgated version of the book was released in England and over 30 years later, the full text was published in New York City, and in 1960 in London when it was the subject of an obscenity trial over its use of 'risque' sexual references.

The plot of Lady Chatterley's Lover

The novel depicts the life journey of Constance Chatterley who is married to a wealthy landowner named Sir Clifford. Sir Clifford is paralyzed from the waist down and often spends his time reading and on his grand estate, Wragby. Chatterley, who is out of love and lonely, soon finds herself impassioned by the estate's gamekeeper named Oliver Mellors. Chatterley comes to a point where she must choose whether to break free from propriety and find happiness with her lover or remain in a loveless marriage.

Director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's romance drama is a re-telling of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel about a married woman who engages in a torrid affair with the estate gamekeeper. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 18, 2021

Who will star in Lady Chatterley's Lover?

Lady Chatterley will be portrayed by Emma Corrin. Jack O'Connell aka Cook from Skins will also be featured opposite Confession star Matthew Duckett in the Netflix web series.

FILM NEWS... Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell, and Matthew Duckett will star in LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER.



(📸: Matt Holyoak, Getty, Cameron Harle) pic.twitter.com/XzTYjDckAt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 18, 2021

When will the web series release?

The Netflix series has not been filmed yet. Thus, its release date is not confirmed by its makers yet. However, according to Netflix, principal photography will begin in the UK this autumn.

IMAGE: EMMA CORRIN'S INSTAGRAM