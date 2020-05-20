Everytime Nick Jonas Was 'Sucker’ For Posing With Guitar; See Pics & Videos

Nick Jonas is a popular musician, who is immensely loved by his fans. The singer had recently revealed in an interaction that he learned music by only listening and observing. This shocked many fans. Nick Jonas plays the guitar, the piano and also sings. Some of his live performances with guitar make the fans go berserk. Nick Jonas knows how to woo all of his followers with music related pictures. Off lately Nick Jonas has been uploading a lot of stills with guitars that are worth the watch.

Nick Jonas’ pictures with his guitar from Happiness Begins tour around the world

Nick Jonas and his brothers toured around the United States of America and also the world for the Happiness Begins tour. The three brothers namely, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas entertained thousands of fans during their sold-out concerts. Here is a picture of the three of them. Nick Jonas is playing the guitar in the picture which looks stunning.

Nick Jonas’ guitar breaks during performances

Nick Jonas has also shared some guitar playing videos on his Instagram. He looks engrossed and content in the videos. These videos as well were recorded during the Happiness Begins tour at various locations. Check out the rare but beautiful videos here.

Nick Jonas’ concert films with his beloved guitar in hand

Nick Jonas shared a concert film. Towards the beginning and also towards the end of the video Nick Jonas is engrossed in playing the guitar. The video was about expressing gratitude to fans who attended the concerts. Here is what he wrote, “Thank you, What a ride this has been. My heart is so full of gratitude to the more than 1 million people that came to the #happinessbeginstour over the last 6 months in North America and Europe. I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of this incredible journey. First up, The Voice! Then Vegas Residency! Then a new album! Let’s do this.” Nick Jonas' video was full of concert highlights that need to be cherished.

Check out some mesmerising stills of singer-actor Nick Jonas on stage with his beloved guitar in hand

Nick Jonas’ guitar pictures are worth the watch. He has been posting stills from his six-month-long tour across 90 countries around the globe. Each still is aesthetically pleasing to watch. Check it out.

