'Evil Dead Rise' In Works With Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan As Lead Actors

Released in 1981, The Evil Dead became a cult classic horror film spinning a franchise. Directed by Sam Raimi, it starred Bruce Campbell in his iconic role as Ashley J. Williams. Now, after 40 years of the original movie, a new instalment is in development at New Line Cinema.

Evil Dead Rise starring Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in works

According to Deadline, a fresh part in the supernatural horror franchise titled Evil Dead Rise is taking shape at New Line Cinema. The makers have tapped Vikings star Alyssa Sutherland and Mental fame Lily Sullivan to star in the film. Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin will write and direct the movie. This project will be built off the three original films rather than the 2013 reboot.

The original trilogy team is attached to the project but in new roles. Sam Raimi will serve as executive producer with Bruce Campell, as he won't be returning as Ashley J. Williams in the next chapter. Robert Tapert, who served as EP and produced the first film, will bankroll the upcoming project. Raimi and Campbell personally selected Cronin following his feature directorial debut with The Hole in the Ground in 2019.

Evil Dead Rise will take the paranormal action out of the woods and into the city. It will tell a twisted story of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan. Their reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-consuming demons, forcing them into a primal fight for survival as they face the most dreadful version of family imaginable. The shooting is expected to happen in New Zealand next month. The movie is being made only for HBO Max, with a chance for a theatrical release at a few markets.

Sam Raimi said that he is thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film. He stated that the company’s history as a pioneer of horror speaks for itself. The filmmaker mentioned that he is equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.

Bruce Campbell asserted that at its core, Evil Dead is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations. He can’t wait for Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan to fill the "blood-soaked shoes" of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition. Director Lee Cronin mentioned that The Evil Dead movies filled his brain with "terror and awe" when he first saw them at 9 years old. He stated that he is "excited and humbled" to be resurrecting the "most iconic" of evil forces for both the fans and a whole new generation.

New Line president, and chief creative officer, Richard Brener, said that New Line has a proud history of involvement in some of the most influential and enduring horror films of all time, and the original The Evil Dead was a landmark moment for the studio. He asserted that the movie transformed the genre and with each new instalment.

Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Bruce Campbell have continued to raise the bar. Brener added that it is exciting to have them back in the fold for Evil Dead Rise after all these years, especially as they bring with them an "immense talent" in director Lee Cronin. The filmmaker's inventive spirit and reverence for the franchise make him the perfect director to unleash Evil Dead once again, he assured.

IMAGE: THEREALALYSSA AND LILY_SULLIVA INSTAGRAM

