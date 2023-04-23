Evil Dead Rise Sequel In The Works? Filmmaker Lee Cronin Answers

Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin recently revealed his ideas regarding the sequel of the movie. While talking about the future of the Evil Dead franchise, the director made it certain that he has several ideas in his mind. He also disclosed that he is excited for the potential of the movie's sequel and hopes that he gets the chance to work in the future chapters.

While speaking to Variety, Lee Cronin talked more about the sequel of the movie. He said, " I didn’t want to bait it for sequels necessarily, even though the ending could be interpreted that way. But the ending for me was closing the loop back to the beginning." The filmmaker also opened up about his other ideas that may in the future consist of the plot behind the Book of the Dead.

Lee said, "We have history in this film and that’s presented through the vinyl." Another idea was about Beth taking her chainsaw to the road. Explaining that he said, "Somebody that survives picks up the chainsaw at the end and where they might go." The third idea was regarding the apartment building and who encounters the aftermath. The last idea he talked about was the woods and evil's gate there. He said, "Because of the opening and the closing, there’s that continuation of how this evil has a gate."

About Evil Dead Rise

The Evil Dead Rise was about the reunion of two sisters who have been estranged for a while. However, their reunion took a twist as some demons rose to possess them. The story further continued with their survival of the battle. The movie was released on April 21, 2023. Reportedly, the movie has earned $25 million till date. The star cast of the movie includes Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies and more.

