Ex-couple Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Spotted Together In New York; View Pics

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are back in the news as they were spotted together in New York with their 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine in a playground on June 1, 2021. This rare sighting of the former couple has been raising one question: are they back together? Recently, Irina Shayk has also been in the news for allegedly dating rapper Kanye West as he and his wife, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce.

Bradley and Irina's trip to the playground

Bradley Cooper was spotted with Irina Shayk and their daughter as they seemed to be in a relaxed mood. In Bradley Cooper's photos from the day, he wore a Lee Nelson t-shirt and dark blue jeans, while Irina wore a nude playsuit with matching nude boots and a pair of brown sunglasses. Lea was dressed in a sweet lacy pink dress and also shared her rainbow headband with her father, who wore it for a while. In Bradley Cooper's photos, he uncaringly walked about town with the rainbow headband and didn't mind getting clicked with it.

🖥️ | Irina Shayk com Bradley Cooper e sua filha Lea de Seine pelas ruas de Nova York, 02 de Junho. Confira mais fotos na nossa galeria: https://t.co/O6pF52d3sA pic.twitter.com/8bIjXZCT7o — ISBR MÍDIAS (@MidiasISBR) June 3, 2021

A look at Bradley and Irina's story

Bradley and Irina met in 2015 when both of them had just gotten out of long relationships and were single. They began officially attending events together by 2016 and even vacationed together in Italy. Their key appearances together were at Met Gala and the Golden Globes. Irina Shayk had also met Bradley's mother and had reportedly gotten very close with her. They broke up in 2019 after four years of being together and it was alleged that Bradley was away and working too much and Irina wanted different things.

Around the same time, there were rumours swirling about Cooper dating Lady Gaga, his co-star in their film, A Star Is Born as fans loved their chemistry in the film and on award functions they attended together. But, Lady Gaga has denied the rumours completely and is seeing someone else.

Have Irina and Bradley now rekindled their romance again? The two had been spotted together with their daughter on several occasions after their break up as well so it can't be completely off the table.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

