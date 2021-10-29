Ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Guest Star In 8th season Of ABC show 'Black-ish'

Michelle Obama will appear in an episode of the ABC comedy Black-ish, the show's creators announced on social media on Thursday, October 28. For the time being, any additional details about her role are being kept under wraps. She will appear as a guest star in the eighth and final season of the show.

Praising the show’s “wit and all-around brilliance,” Obama shared the photo on her Instagram story, and wrote 'I’ve long been a fan of @blackishabc‘s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!'. Tracee Ellis Ross also added the photo with the caption, 'Oh it's going to be an amazing final season'. 'We will have the glorious @michelleobama as our guest!!! THAT'SS HOW YOU CLOSE OUT AN EPIC 8 YEARS,' Ellis Ross concluded. Yara Shahidi shared the photo, adding, 'Such an exciting moment! Honored that you joined the Johnson fam for our final season!'

Michelle Obama to guest star in ABC's Black-ish

#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star. pic.twitter.com/UhHAxamlpL — black-ish (@blackishabc) October 28, 2021

Previous coverage of politics on Black-ish

Politics has already been covered on the show previously. The creative team opted to shelve an episode titled "Please, Baby, Please" in 2018 because it included satire about former President Donald Trump, termed "the Shady King." Last year, Hulu members were allowed to watch the episode. "Black-ish," which premiered in 2014, is set in Los Angeles and follows an upper-middle-class Black family led by Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross). Josh Oppenhol (Jeff Meacham), Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis), Charlie Telphy (Deon Cole), and Leslie Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) were series regulars in subsequent seasons. Earl Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) is a recurrent character on the show.

Freeform's Grown-ish, which is in its fourth season and follows Yara Shahidi's Zoey and her college escapades, is one of the show's two spin-offs. Mixed-ish, a prequel about Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her upbringing as a child of mixed parents, ran two seasons until being cancelled. Obama has previously tried her shot at acting. While her husband was still president, she appeared on the sixth season finale episode of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" in 2014.

IMAGE: Twitter/@BlackishABC