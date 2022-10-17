Ex-NASA Astronaut Debates Astrophysicist Over Tom Cruise's Darkstar Moment In 'Maverick'

One thing that stole the show apart from Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the hypersonic jet SR-72 Darkstar. The menacing aircraft appears early in the movie and goes on to blow the roof off (literally) when Cruise’s character Pete Mitchell pilots it for a test flight to achieve Mach 10 (ten times the speed of sound). Much to our thrill, Maverick did push the hypersonic jet to its limit before the plane explodes and he safely ejects after attempting to touch Mach 10.5.

While movie lovers geeked out over the fictional “fastest man alive”, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was quick to point out the reality of the Darkstar’s insane power and its fatal impact on the pilot.

"Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed. He survived with no injuries", Tyson tweeted. "At that air speed, his body would splatter like a chainmail glove swatting a worm. Just sayin’ (sic), he added.

"When Maverick ejected at Mach 10.5, he was going 7,000 mph, giving him 400 million joules of kinetic energy — the explosive power of 100 kg of TNT. A situation that human physiology is not designed to survive. So, no. Maverick does not walk away from this. He be dead. Very dead (sic)", he wrote in another tweet.

"At supersonic speeds, air cannot smoothly part for you. You must pierce it, which largely accounts for the difference in fuselage designs between subsonic and supersonic planes. For this reason, the air on your body, if ejecting at these speeds, might as well be a brick wall", the astrophysicist explained in his tweet.

Ex-NASA astronaut chimes in some 'Mach talk'

As Tyson continued his 'Mach talk' on Twitter, retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly chimed in to debate the former and said that the pilot's safety after being ejected at speeds greater than sound depends on the altitude. "Depends on his altitude. I was going Mach 25 when I left the ISS on a spacewalk and that was just fine", Kelly tweeted. Kelly is referring to the time when he stepped out into space for a spacewalk while being tethered to the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits the Earth at a speed of over 27,800 km per hour.

Depends on his altitude. I was going Mach 25 when I left the ISS on a spacewalk and that was just fine. https://t.co/w2LP91SX06 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 10, 2022

"To be completely clear. At the altitude at which a Mach 10 hypersonic aircraft would be flying, the ejection would be very survivable, the reentry into the atmosphere in just a pressure suit, not so much", the former astronaut countered. However, when a user asked if Tyson is entirely wrong, Kelly said "Of course not. I was just adding to his thread that dynamic pressure is affected by altitude".