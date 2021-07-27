Exorcist Trilogy Revived At A Whopping $400m; Ellen Burstyn To Reprise Her Role

Universal Studios are all set to pay an eye-popping $400 million for the worldwide rights to a new trilogy continuing the story of The Exorcist. According to a report by The Guardian. The franchise will see Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as the mother of a demon-possessed child. The Oscar-winning actor was seen battling the devil in the 1973's original, Chris MacNeil.

The upcoming Exorcist franchise will be helmed by David Gordon Green, who recently directed the Halloween reboot. It will be bankrolled by Blumhouse and will also star Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr. as the father of a possessed child. In the upcoming motion picture, he will be seen seeking out the aid of Burstyn’s character Chris MacNeil, mother of the possessed Regan MacNeil (played in the original 1973 film by Linda Blair).

Blumhouse has established a name in the film industry by producing low-budget horror movies such as Get Out, and The Plurge. According to the report by Deadline, the upcoming horror franchise will consist of three films in total. It is said to be a "continuation" rather than a remake of the 1973's original film that was helmed by William Friedkin and adapted by William Peter Blatty based on his novel.

Ellen Burstyn did not participate in any previous releases of Exorcist sequels or prequels. The films released under the franchises were Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), The Exorcist III (1990), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005). As per the report, the first film of the new trilogy is scheduled for theatrical release on October 13, 2023. It's remaining two films could premiere on Peacock.

Jason Blum will be producing the new Exorcist films on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will also produce for Morgan Creek, while David Gordan Green, Danny McBride, and Couper Samuelson will serve as executive producers. The project is overseen by Ryan Turek.

The report suggests Robinson in a statement said that there is no "better time" to join forces with Peacock and reuniting with the "great team" at Universal and finally getting to work with his friends at Blumhouse on the classic franchise. He stated Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Scott Teems and Peter Sattler have put together "a compelling continuation of the iconic tale". He added that he "can't wait" to bring this to fans around the world.

