EXO's Chanyeol Attends 'The Box' Premiere Leaving Fans Enthralled; See

EXO's Park Chan Yeol, who is known for his rapping and singing skills, made his movie debut with the 2016 Chinese romantic comedy So I Married An Anti-Fan. Now, Park is all set to make his Korean film debut with The Box. He plays the role of a musician, who can sing only when he is behind a box. The movie chronicles his journey as a musician who meets a washed-up music producer and also gets out of the box. In the movie, he will be seen singing various song covers including English songs as well. The official soundtrack of the album will include 7 original tracks and 19 song covers sung by EXO's Chanyeol.

The Box premier

The Box premier was held on March 18, 2021. The premier was attended by EXO's Chanyeol, director of the film Yang Jung Woong. The makers also released a snippet of EXO' Chanyeol singing a trot song in the film. Chanyeol's movie has received a lot of love and attention from fans since the movie was announced. Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the film which is slated to release in several South Asian countries.

Fans react to Chanyeol's movie The Box

The Box premier did not go unnoticed in India. In celebration of Chanyeol's movie premiere, several hashtags in English, as well as Korean, were trending on Twitter. There were some of the hashtags that were trending - '#TheBoxPremiere', '#CHANYEOLinTheBox', '#3ì›”24ì¼_ì°¬ì—´_ë”ë°•ìŠ¤_ê°œë´‰'. The fans also posted an English translation of his speech at the movie premiere. The two-tweet long translations give the original Korean speech along with its translation. Take a look here:

A fan here, who is crying tears of joy on seeing their favourite artist. The two-line-tweet sums up what most of the fans are feeling. The fan added hashtags to get it trending on Twitter:

Here's another fan who loved the song. They also had a suggestion for a place to play the song at. Look at their funny reaction here:

I never thought Chanyeol would ever take on a trot song but he did. Really hoping it would be played in chicken restaurants ðŸ˜‚. #TheBoxPremiere#CHANYEOLinTheBox#3ì›”24ì¼_ì°¬ì—´_ë”ë°•ìŠ¤_ê°œë´‰#CHANYEOL #ì°¬ì—´ #ì—‘ì†Œì°¬ì—´ pic.twitter.com/4CR9ym3TX6 — Nivi ðŸ‘‹ðŸ˜Š (@LO3YLOVELY) March 18, 2021

Fans are excited about Chanyeol's movie and the Twitter trends are proof of the same. Here is a tweet by a fan that thanks Chanyeol for the movie. It also includes a message of strength for the singer-actor:

Dear Chanyeol. Thank you for this movie before you go to enlist military. We were happy to see your smile after a few month missing without any news. Take care and please stay safe until you return back next year. See you when I see you again. Lot of love ðŸ’• #CHANYEOLinTheBox pic.twitter.com/gVnb409ldp — S.Z.A (@sxxarp) March 18, 2021

Military enlistments of your favourite K-Pop artists are a bittersweet thing. Here's a fan who expressed their feelings with a tweet. Let's find out:

#CHANYEOLinTheBox

"im prepared for it. I'll stay health, not get hurt and come back safely." [210318] –PARK CHANYEOL



dont talk to me, im not fine. pic.twitter.com/J27G31rkiT — Ñ‚ωÑ”â„“νÑ”¹² • Ð¸ιÐ¸Ñ”â¹ (@exostoriess) March 18, 2021

Team EXO India, the official fanbase of EXO in India, kept the fans updated with the Twitter trends. They encouraged the fans to hype the movie on Twitter and show their support for Chanyeol and his movie. Ambika Mutto, a popular journalist also tweeted about the film.

At the movie premiere, Chanyeol addressed his fans and also spoke about his upcoming military enlistment. He is set to depart on mandatory military enlistment on March 29, 2021. He is the fifth EXO member to do so. Watch the latest trailer of The Box starring Chaneyol as musician Ji Hoon here: