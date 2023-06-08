Expendables 4 Trailer: Megan Fox Joins Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone On This Wild Ride

The makers of Expendables 4 released the trailer of the film on Wednesday (June 7). Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham star in this fourth installment of the series and it comes after a nine years hiatus since the last movie. Alongwith Stallone and Statham, Expendables 4 features franchise veterans Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture who will return to their iconic roles. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Eddie Hall, Iko Uwais, and Andy Garcia are new cast additions.

The first few seconds of the trailer is similar to the fight sequence between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005). In the scene, Lee (Jason Statham) and Megan Fox's character engage in a lighthearted brawl before Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) knocks on Lee's door to ask for his assistance with a "situation". Ross, Lee, and their team of skilled exterminators are looking for some nuclear weapons that had gone missing. They subsequently wound up in the hands of terrorists looking to inflame tensions between the United States and Russia. They are warned that if these bombs detonate, there will be a third world war.

More about The Expendables franchise

(The Expendables 4 was announced in August 2021 | Image: Millennium Films)

Sylvester Stallone's notion to bring together action actors who were "past their prime", for one last shot at on-screen mayhem, inspired the writing and directing of the original movie. The success of the film spawned a franchise but subsequently, Expendables 3 underperformed at the box office in 2014 and Stallone pulled out of a sequel due to creative conflicts. The creation of a further installment of the saga was put on hold until August 2021, when Stallone announced the production of a fourth movie.

In contrast to the first three Expendables films, which Stallone wrote and directed, the fourth Expendables movie will just see hjim as an actor. Max Adams and Spencer Coven wrote the script for Expendables 4, directed by Scott Waugh.