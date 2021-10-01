Explained: Venom 2's Exciting Post Credit Scene Means A Lot To The Upcoming Marvel Movies

Marvel movies are famous for their special end credit scenes. And just like almost all other Marvel films, the 2018 film Venom had a post-credit scene that introduced Carnage which in turn formed the sequel of the film. Venom: Let There Be Carnage aka Venom 2 has now hit the big screens and comic film fans have laid claims that it features what is arguably the biggest end credits scene of any marvel film released.

Venom 2 end credits scene is taking the internet by storm and many believe that the Marvel fans might be right. The scene has more to do with the Marvel cinematic universe than the movie itself. In 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home was released featuring a pivotal end credit scene, which showed Peter Parker’s identity getting revealed. That scene set up the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home on its own, as decoded from the upcoming film’s trailer. Venom 2 much like it, features a similar scene.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

How Venom 2 end credit scene changes marvel movies

Venom 2’s end credits scene features Spider-Man in it hinting that the next film in the franchise could see the two on a single screen. Notably, both the Venom and Spider-Man films are produced or co-produced by Sony, adding to the chances of this happening. As the new trailer of the Spider-Man: No Way Home opens up the possibility of the Marvel multiverse, anything could happen.

Much like its hints from the No Way Home trailer and the series Loki, Venom 2’s credits scene is hinting at a portal to the multiverse. In the scene, Venom begins the mind-merge process, when he sees what feels like an explosion in the distance changing the background of the scene. Eddie finds himself in a resort with a stranger, who asks him what they’re doing in his room. The room’s television shows a breaking news report similar to the end credits scenes for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Venom 2 scene ends with Venom licking the screen which shows Peter Parker, now revealed to be Spiderman. As exciting as it is, the scene might have put Venom into the Marvel multiverse where he and Spiderman co-exist. Tom Hardy had earlier confirmed that there will be a third installment in the franchise

More about 'Venom: Let There be Carnage'

Hardy plays the role of the protagonist, an investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who hosts the alien symbiote Venom. He is pitted against Woody Harrelson, who plays the antagonist Cletus Kasady / Carnage. The movie also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham. It was earlier announced last week by Sony Pictures Films India that Venom: Let There Be Carnage would be releasing on October 15. And now, it has been shared that it would be hitting the theatres, a day earlier on October 14.

