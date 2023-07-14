Explained | Why Are Hollywood Actors On Strike And What It Means For Movies, TV

Hollywood has come to a screeching halt. The Screen Actor's Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) board met on Thursday, July 13, to officiate the commencement of the actors' strike. This comes after a series of winding and inconclusive negotiations with studios and streaming platforms, collectively represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), failed to make any headway.

The commencement of the actors' strike, right alongside the ongoing writers' strike, paints an awry picture of the foreseeable future of film and television production in the US.

3 things you need to know

The writers' strike, officially announced by the Writers Guild of America West, commenced on May 2 and is currently in its 11th week.

The actors' strike marks the first time in over 60 years that two major guilds will simultaneously be on strike.

The actors' strike, voted for "unanimously" by the SAG-AFTRA board, has officially begun, starting July 12, 11.59 PM, Pacific Time.

A first in over six decades: How long will the twin strikes last?

The last time a joint actors and writers' strike was in effect was back in 1960 when Ronald Reagan was presiding over the Screen Actors Guild. Separately, the last writers' strike in 2007 lasted over a 100-day period. The last major actors' strike in 1980 lasted for a solid 3 months.

What is SAG-AFTRA and what does it want?

The SAG-AFTRA officially represents more than 1,60,000 screen actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers. Broadway actors have issued a statement of "solidarity" with SAG-AFTRA workers. The basic crux of the issue is payment. Actors are demanding increased residual payments - best understood as a type of royalty from streaming services.

(The SAG-AFTRA is the representative body for over a 1,60,000 screen faces | Image: AP)

The boom of streaming services has changed not just the content scene but has also impacted those featuring in it. For instance, while earlier actors from popular shows could count on regular residual checks, there is no accountability for being compensated in the age of streaming. Other concerns include artificial intelligence and pension and health contributions.

Actors' strike: Why now?

The actors' union contract with the AMPTP was set to expire on June 30. Negotiations had commenced earlier on June 7. Both SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP decided on an almost 2-week-long extension. Actors union president, Fran Drescher in an official statement said, "(the extension made us) feel like we'd been duped, like maybe it was just to let studios promote their summer movies for another 12 days." For context, the writers' strike began the second their contract expired - May 2.

How "unanimous" is this decision?

Before negotiations began on June 7, 65,000 ballots were cast by actors in favour of a strike, much like the Writers Guild of America. Prior to June 30, the initial extension, several A-list actors were also seen becoming signatories to a letter. Some of the names included including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bob Odenkirk.

(Meryl Streep was among the signatories to the letter, urging the SAG-AFTRA to announce the strike | Image: AP)

The letter explicitly called this moment in history "an unprecedented inflection point".

What are actors not allowed to do while on strike?

The 75th Emmy Awards are inching closer and the impact this strike may have on it, and such future hallmark events, is massive. As per Union rules, while on strike, actors are not to appear, promote or partake in interviews centered around such awards nights. Additionally, personal appearances, promotions along with production work including auditions, rehearsals, readings, voiceovers and of course, shooting - is all out of bounds.

What are the studios and streamers saying?

The AMPTP believes it has offered a rather generous deal including the biggest hike in minimum pay, seen in the last 35 years. An official statement reads, "The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless, thousands of people who depend on this industry." Disney Chief Bob Iger warns of a "very damaging effect on the whole industry."

How does this impact movies and TV shows?

While the impact on movies will be felt only after a while owing to the entire process of production being spread out over years, television shows are already feeling the hit. Big productions, however, such as Ridley Scott's The Gladiator 2, have stopped production for the foreseeable future. The writers' strike for instance has already had an immediate impact on late-night talk shows and Saturday Night Live, which is currently depending on reruns.

(Stranger Things has currently halted production | Image: AP)

Production for several shows including Yellowjackets, Severance and Stranger Things has also shut down. These fluctuations will naturally impact the Autumn run of television, at the very least. Many shows have been postponed and others still be pushing their release dates.