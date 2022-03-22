'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth Shares BTS Clip Of A Fight Scene From Film Sets; Watch

Chris Hemsworth is currently filming for his upcoming action film Extraction 2, and often takes to social media to share glimpses from the sets of the film. He has now taken to his Instagram account to upload a behind the scenes clip from a fight scene in the film and added his iconic humour to it. The first instalment of the Netflix movie was a major hit and marked the fan-favourite actor's digital debut.

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and posted a BTS clip from the sets of his upcoming film. He was seen standing on set while other actors and the crew were busy filming an intense fight or riot sequence. The scene also included a lot of fire and the actor hilariously said, "Just another quiet day on Extraction. Peaceful, serene". Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement about the release of the upcoming film.

This is not the first time the actor has given his fans online a glimpse into what goes on behind the sets of Extraction 2. He earlier headed to social media to upload a clip of the 'most difficult stunt' on the sets of the film and won the hearts of his fans. He was seen gearing up to throw a punch but went on to put on a jacket. His caption read, "Probably the greatest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film Extraction2 @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms"

The first part of the film received heaps of love and marked Chris Hemsworth's digital debut. The actor was joined by Rudraksha Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farhani, David Harbour and others, who also played pivotal roles in the movie. The film was hailed for its action-packed sequences and stunts, and fans can't wait to see what the sequel has in store for them. Although the Extraction 2 release date has not been announced yet, fans expect it to premiere sometime this year and await an official announcement from Netflix.

